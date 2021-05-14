Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
SportsAR mobile app for fans using AR

SportsAR mobile app for fans using AR dribbble dailyui ui launch mockup modern design minimal branding sports logo sports dark theme dark app dark ui white entertainment onboarding mobile app design mobile app mobile ui
Hello guys! 🤘
I am happy to present for you one of my latest projects. Together with the development team 👩🏻‍💻 🧑🏻‍💻, we launched a project using AR kit for stakeholders from UK. 💂
Sports fans ⛹🏼‍♀️ will love this app, it use sports team logo as a trigger and them show last video updates related with clubs in AR scene.🤳🏻
