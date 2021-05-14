SportsAR mobile app for fans using AR

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello guys! 🤘
I am happy to present for you one of my latest projects. Together with the development team 👩🏻💻 🧑🏻💻, we launched a project using AR kit for stakeholders from UK. 💂
Sports fans ⛹🏼♀️ will love this app, it use sports team logo as a trigger and them show last video updates related with clubs in AR scene.🤳🏻
Like, share, enjoy! 😍🥂🥇