SportsAR mobile app for fans using AR

Hello guys! 🀘

I am happy to present for you one of my latest projects. Together with the development team πŸ‘©πŸ»β€πŸ’» πŸ§‘πŸ»β€πŸ’», we launched a project using AR kit for stakeholders from UK. πŸ’‚

Sports fans β›ΉπŸΌβ€β™€οΈ will love this app, it use sports team logo as a trigger and them show last video updates related with clubs in AR scene.🀳🏻

Like, share, enjoy! 😍πŸ₯‚πŸ₯‡