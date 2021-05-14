Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Andrea Maxwell

All About Hair Logo & Elements

Andrea Maxwell
Andrea Maxwell
  • Save
All About Hair Logo & Elements geometric fun haircare color hair salon branding identity wordmark typographic logo
Download color palette

A proposed logo and elements for a hair salon that's all about fun styles and crazy color. Thinking of doing some cubist-inspired minimalist, geometric portraits with hair constructed from the different shapes.

View all tags
Posted on May 14, 2021
Andrea Maxwell
Andrea Maxwell

More by Andrea Maxwell

View profile
    • Like