Hey Dribbblers 👋
Here’s a mobile banking app concept. The idea was to combine all banks in one application. We decided to do something unusual and went for the haphazard and raw brutalist design.
What are your thoughts? Drop a comment below!
Enjoyed it and wanna work together? Feel free to contact me in DMs.