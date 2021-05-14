Emily Camac

FW 17' Hydra Jacket

Emily Camac
Emily Camac
Hire Me
  • Save
FW 17' Hydra Jacket jacket jacket design fashion fashion brand fashion design
FW 17' Hydra Jacket jacket jacket design fashion fashion brand fashion design
FW 17' Hydra Jacket jacket jacket design fashion fashion brand fashion design
FW 17' Hydra Jacket jacket jacket design fashion fashion brand fashion design
FW 17' Hydra Jacket jacket jacket design fashion fashion brand fashion design
Download color palette
  1. 0535 (1) copy 2.jpg
  2. 0518.jpg
  3. 0524 (1).jpg
  4. 0516 (1).jpg
  5. 0522 (1).jpg

This is a Karolina Zmarlak Jacket that I co-designed with Karolina herself when I interned for her. This piece retails for $965.00

Material: Tech Viscose Blend, Micro Fiber-Tech Stretch

View all tags
Posted on May 14, 2021
Emily Camac
Emily Camac
Welcome to my design portfolio
Hire Me

More by Emily Camac

View profile
    • Like