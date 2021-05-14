Jeff Battson

Bee Ready

Bee Ready
Bee Ready is a passion project that my partners and I created during the 2020 Pandemic to help parents deal with the challenges of remote learning. After trying to use professional tools to help us stay on track we decided there need to be a more kid friendly stripped down solution so we set out to create our own.

Check it out on the App Store:
https://apps.apple.com/us/app/id1525272895

Posted on May 14, 2021
