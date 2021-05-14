Plan Your Vaccine | NBCU

In 2021, there’s been nothing more important than getting back to normal. Planning your vaccine is the first step. ComcastNBCU created the site planyourvaccine.com to help us all get back to normal with a tool that’s as simple as inputting your age, occupation and location.

Working on the design, we created a brand for Plan Your Vaccine that stood out as a bold, approachable look that was simple, scalable and most importantly, hopeful.

Assets included a vast design language (in three languages, to be exact), an inclusive library of icons, objects physical, digital and so much more.

Stay tuned for more work as it rolls out in the coming year.