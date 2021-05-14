Francisco González y García

Evan's Hand

hand isometric design exploded view assembly vector graphics adobe illustrator isometric technical illustration technical drawing tech robotics
The first few times are always special. This project brought together three: my first tattoo (for Evan), my first client from the States, and my first project via @dribbble. For all this, thank you @evankimbrell !

