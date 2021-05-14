Sonali Kshirsagar

100 Days UI Challenge: Day 1

100 Days UI Challenge: Day 1
Hey everybody,
I am taking the 100 Days UI Challenge in which I'll be going to design various UI or UI components each day for the next 100 days and will be posting them here and on my LinkedIn account.
I hope you all support me and also share your feedback which will help me to grow more.

Posted on May 14, 2021
