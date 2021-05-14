100 Days UI Challenge: Day 1

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey everybody,
I am taking the 100 Days UI Challenge in which I'll be going to design various UI or UI components each day for the next 100 days and will be posting them here and on my LinkedIn account.
I hope you all support me and also share your feedback which will help me to grow more.