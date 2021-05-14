Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
SV Theeßen 85

SV Theeßen 85 rebranding logo design redesign deutscherfußball wappen fußball soccer fotball
I redesigned the logo of my small german hometowns football club. I wanted it to be simple but also keep some feeatures of the old logo, which was also white and blue and was formed like shield. I also wanted to ad white and blue stripes which can be found on the clubs jerseys. I also added the 85 which was the year when the club was founded.

