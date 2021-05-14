Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Anastasiya Vorontsova

Horizon Zero Dawn - Horizon Wiki - Concept💫

Hey guys! 👋
This is concept of Horizon Zero Dawn mobile wiki app!💫
Design - Figma
I'll hope you like it 🧡 and Follow me
Have a nice day! (ﾉ◕ヮ◕)ﾉ*:･ﾟ

Posted on May 14, 2021
UI/UX Mobile designer & illustrator artist

