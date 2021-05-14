Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
The Bridge Project

A simple, clean and modern logo concept for a non-profit based in New York City. The Bridge Project provides financial aid and relief to impoverished mothers and children all over NYC.

