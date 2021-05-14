Juhi Shah

TripleWP Logo Challenge | Day 3 | Logo Core

TripleWP Logo Challenge | Day 3 | Logo Core flat vector clean logo graphic design design branding
TripleWP is an application that simplifies its user experience in creating a website in WordPress. The owner was looking for a visual identity which is friendly, not intimidating and incorporates typeface that reflects its cutting edge technology.

Posted on May 14, 2021
