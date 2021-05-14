Quote page animation

Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
We know getting a quote for insurance isn’t the most exciting thing in the world 🥱 But we also know that as an insurer, we have a duty to create a clear, simple and straightforward process ✏️ - which doesn’t leave much room for bells and whistles.

This presents a unique design challenge: adding elements of our personality and charm without compromising on clarity.

Here’s our latest solution ✨ We’ve spiced up our quote page with this jazzy little background animation - bringing interest to the screen without distracting from the important information
Hope you like it!

Posted on May 14, 2021
