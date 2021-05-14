喫茶しま MULTFUNCTIONAL BOX - Front View

This multifuctional box was designed as a strategic response for Kissa Shima's growing online growth. The box was designed as such to allow for varied baked and heavy goods to transport together without the concern of being damaged. Considerations for the direction took into account the brand's core values and how they wanted to position themselves against a very overpackaged japanese marketplace focused mostly on the omiyage culture and less on the contents. The box design was simplified down to its most economical cost base without sacrificing or compromising the overall quality of their craft and value of design to their brand.