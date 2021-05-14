Jobe Jones

Groda Typeface

A work in Progress. This typeface idea started as a small piece of lettering that I had used for a sketchbook page title. I put the idea aside until I used one of the final University projects to develop a few typeface ideas. The name Groda comes from the Swedish word for Frog (which I felt the shapes of the letters bore a similarity to).

Posted on May 14, 2021
