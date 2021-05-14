Groda Typeface

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A work in Progress. This typeface idea started as a small piece of lettering that I had used for a sketchbook page title. I put the idea aside until I used one of the final University projects to develop a few typeface ideas. The name Groda comes from the Swedish word for Frog (which I felt the shapes of the letters bore a similarity to).