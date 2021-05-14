Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Grigory Larionov

Bank & Pay App. Concept

Grigory Larionov
Grigory Larionov
  • Save
Bank & Pay App. Concept apple payment banking banking app payment app pay bank mobile ui mobile design mobile app app ui ux design
Download color palette

Hey Dribbble!
This is Bank & Pay application.
Show some love by pressing “L"
__________________________________________
Design: Figma
__________________________________________
Contact me: grigorywhodesigner@gmail.com

Grigory Larionov
Grigory Larionov

More by Grigory Larionov

View profile
    • Like