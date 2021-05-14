Alex Fatemi

black cat

Alex Fatemi
Alex Fatemi
black cat color cool meow pussy feline black face animal art creative clean character cat illustrator cartoon minimal icon vector design illustration
Lately, Ive been making illustrations straight from vectors. Its black because I think black cats are cool and they don't always mean bad luck. I think they always mean bad ass. You can get this t-shirt here:
https://society6.com/product/black-cat5121401_t-shirt?sku=s6-20271694p15a4v104a5v20a11v49

Alex Fatemi
Alex Fatemi

