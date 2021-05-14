NVIDIA STUDIO Playoff - Unofficial Mascot

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
My Nvidia Studio Playoffs submission. I created this in Adobe Illustrator and keeping in mind the theme of gaming and tech.
This was a fun project to work on, let me know if you have any suggestions!