Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Dennis Cortés

New Video! Config 2021 Recap and Opinions

Dennis Cortés
Dennis Cortés
  • Save
New Video! Config 2021 Recap and Opinions figmadesign designer product design design product professional design process uidesign design system figma video figma tutorial branching figjam thumbnail video youtuber youtube conference 2021 config figma
Download color palette

New video out now 🎉In this video I give an overview recap of Figma Config 2021 and some initial opinions on the announcements. Would love to hear what your favorite announcement was at the conference too!

Watch it here →

Dennis Cortés
Dennis Cortés
Designer that codes, teaches, and makes music

More by Dennis Cortés

View profile
    • Like