Menic Travel Logo Design

Menic is a creative modern travel logo design ide for a travel agency. It is a combination of Letter M and the elephant. For a tourist website, it can be a great choice.
Contact for freelance works
👉Mail: robin440603@gmail.com
📩 Skype: live:ra440603
