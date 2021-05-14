Brian Olson Graphic Design

Hambleton Electric - Logo Suite Design

SHOCK the market! How can YOU do this? For my client here, his method was a brand-spankin' new logo with an energized color palette.

At Hambleton Electric, excellence is the highest priority, and had to be directly communicated via the logo.

I designed this logo suite to further espouse the speed, precision, and impact of what they provide as a company. A great electric company is one that gets your lights back on; they provide an undeniably essential service, and they do it well.

Does your brand communicate well on your behalf? Your visual reputation tells a story, that much is certain, but is it the right one?

