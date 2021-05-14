Hambleton Electric - Logo Suite Design

Trending designs to inspire you
SHOCK the market! How can YOU do this? For my client here, his method was a brand-spankin' new logo with an energized color palette.
At Hambleton Electric, excellence is the highest priority, and had to be directly communicated via the logo.
I designed this logo suite to further espouse the speed, precision, and impact of what they provide as a company. A great electric company is one that gets your lights back on; they provide an undeniably essential service, and they do it well.
Does your brand communicate well on your behalf? Your visual reputation tells a story, that much is certain, but is it the right one?
Project YOUR BRAND to the market through cutting-edge graphic design!
Let's Talk Design Today!
🖥 http://brianolson.me
📧 design@brianolson.me