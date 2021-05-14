Oleg Yagolnikov

Greater Coffee App - iOS

This is an app for a coffee enthusiast that appreciates simplicity. My goal was to make the app super simple to use and highlight the details of each roast by enlarging the bean. Not finished with the project yet, but really pleased with the design.

Posted on May 14, 2021
Everything is a decision. Make'em tasty.

