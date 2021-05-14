Hadas Kovo

moood app

Hadas Kovo
Hadas Kovo
  • Save
moood app mood mobile app to do app tasks app ux design ux ui design design ui
Download color palette

moood is a human-centered tasks app, that lets users create and do their daily tasks while having fun.
I wanted to upgrade the user experience by designing an app that making an emotional connection with the users.

Wanna see more? 👇🏻
www.hadaskovo.com

View all tags
Posted on May 14, 2021
Hadas Kovo
Hadas Kovo

More by Hadas Kovo

View profile
    • Like