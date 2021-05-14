Nikhil Singh

Fashion Shop Web UI

Nikhil Singh
Nikhil Singh
  • Save
Fashion Shop Web UI uidesign design minimal dribbble responsive design ui shopping website shopping website concept website design webdesign web
Download color palette

Hello Everyone 🖐
I wanna share with you my first web design of fashion shopping website.
hope you like it!
Feel free to give me some feedback.
And don't forget to press "L" if you love it.
----------------
We available for work together :
📩Email Me: nikhilniks884@gmail.com
😎Instagram : niks_ui
Thanks❤

Nikhil Singh
Nikhil Singh

More by Nikhil Singh

View profile
    • Like