Nvidia's Unofficial Mascot

Nvidia's Unofficial Mascot character design illustration playoff
I designed this for this rebound, I was about to go for my usual origami style but as I was designing, it changed to this cool geometric style!
and believe me, I'm not disappointed ;)

Rebound of
NVIDIA STUDIO Challenge
By NVIDIA Studio
Posted on May 14, 2021
