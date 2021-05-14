Seeb

Corona postage stamp serie ~ Sssssh! 07/13

Seeb
Seeb
  • Save
Corona postage stamp serie ~ Sssssh! 07/13 graphic silence mouth poster design poster art poster abstract design abstraction abstract art abstract lineart linework illustraion illustrations illustration art design less is more illustrator creative illustration
Download color palette

Corona postage stamp serie ~ Ssssh! 07/13

Silence

Golden hour light
Fading out of sight
As we enter darkness
As we enter night

Decided to put my corona thought into little graphics.
Hope you like it. See the full project at https://thevisualthinker.nl/index.php/portfolio/postzegel/

Seeb
Seeb

More by Seeb

View profile
    • Like