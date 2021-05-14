Corona postage stamp serie ~ Sssssh! 07/13

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Corona postage stamp serie ~ Ssssh! 07/13
Silence
Golden hour light
Fading out of sight
As we enter darkness
As we enter night
Decided to put my corona thought into little graphics.
Hope you like it. See the full project at https://thevisualthinker.nl/index.php/portfolio/postzegel/