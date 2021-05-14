Bharat

Luxury jewellery logo

Bharat
Bharat
  • Save
Luxury jewellery logo jewellery branding logo logo design
Download color palette

This is my latest jewellery logo design i also made a business card for this brand i hope you like it ♥

check out some more business card:-
https://www.behance.net/gallery/116876399/Business-Card

View all tags
Posted on May 14, 2021
Bharat
Bharat

More by Bharat

View profile
    • Like