Alligator Dip Pen Drawing

Alligator Dip Pen Drawing
Drawing of an alligator I did when testing out trying to use a dip pen for the first time.

Drawing by James Carter Art
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JO7bR-dX7Ag&t=1361s

Posted on May 14, 2021
