Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Seeb

Corona postage stamp Focus 06/13

Seeb
Seeb
  • Save
Corona postage stamp Focus 06/13 graphic poster art poster design illustraion postage stamp postage focus minimalist abstract design abstract art abstraction abstract lineart linework illustrations illustration art less is more illustrator creative illustration
Download color palette

Corona postage stamp serie ~ Focus 06/13

It's been a long time waiting
Too many friends have gone
You've gotta keep on faking
Whatever makes you strong

Decided to put my corona thought into little graphics.
Hope you like it. See the full project at https://thevisualthinker.nl/index.php/portfolio/postzegel/

Seeb
Seeb

More by Seeb

View profile
    • Like