Corona postage stamp Focus 06/13

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Corona postage stamp serie ~ Focus 06/13
It's been a long time waiting
Too many friends have gone
You've gotta keep on faking
Whatever makes you strong
Decided to put my corona thought into little graphics.
Hope you like it. See the full project at https://thevisualthinker.nl/index.php/portfolio/postzegel/