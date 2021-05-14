New MoglyphFX Tutorial - Expression Editor

NEW MOGLYPH FX TUTORIAL !

Use my procedural cloning & animation toolset for AfterEffects in order to reproduce 3 different AfterEffects’ components :

- - The Expression/Code editor (could also be useful to mimic any kind of IDE, like VS Code for example, too !) > shown here

- The Layers’ Transform Controls bounding box

- The Timeline with a stack of keyframed Layers

The tutorial is available on the aescripts Youtube channel :

https://youtu.be/y92FdxnFJdQ

Or directly on the MoglyphFX product’s page, at the bottom of the VIDEOS tab :

https://aescripts.com/moglyph-fx/

Check it out !