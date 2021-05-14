Fremox

NEW MoglyphFX Tutorial : Layers Transform Ctrl Box

Fremox
Fremox
  • Save
NEW MoglyphFX Tutorial : Layers Transform Ctrl Box script tool procedural tutorial layers aftereffects
Download color palette

NEW MOGLYPH FX TUTORIAL !

Use my procedural cloning & animation toolset for AfterEffects in order to reproduce 3 different AfterEffects’ components :

- The Layers’ Transform Controls box (shown here)
- The Timeline with a stack of keyframed Layers
- The Expression/Code editor (could also be useful to mimic any kind of IDE, like VS Code for example, too !)

The tutorial is available on the aescripts Youtube channel :
https://youtu.be/y92FdxnFJdQ

Or directly on the MoglyphFX product’s page, at the bottom of the VIDEOS tab :
https://aescripts.com/moglyph-fx/

Check it out !

View all tags
Posted on May 14, 2021
Fremox
Fremox

More by Fremox

View profile
    • Like