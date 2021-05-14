Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Slotopaint

Gamble Game Design for the Hell Themed slot

Slotopaint
Slotopaint
For the Gamble game, we will use a card with a portrait of a demon girl.

She is engulfed in flames, but it does not seem to bother her in the least. On the contrary, the demon is in her native element: she enjoys what is happening and looks at the players with a challenge.

The black and red suits of the cards symbolize two fruits. These are plums of red and dark purple, almost black color. The fruit is also engulfed in flames.

You can purchase this project at our website https://slotopaint.com/product/hell-fruits/

↓ Follow us at ↓
Instagram | Behance | Artstation

#gamble #gamblegame #riskgame #gambledesign #bonusround #bonusgame #hell #hellslot #reels #slotreels #gamereels #reelsdesign #hellthemedslot #hellthemed #slotsymbols #slotcharacters #characterdesign #characterart #gamedeveloper #graphicdeveloper #casinoslot #slotgame #casinos #casinogames #slotonline #slotmachine #slotmachines

Slotopaint
Slotopaint
Game Design
