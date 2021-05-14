Mircea M. Mătușoiu

FUNJOB is a real estate company that also deals with apartment renovation. The main gig is renovating cheaper apartments and selling them for more. The logo itself is a combination of a construction helmet, hence the renovation as a roof and a house which represents the real estate part. The colors are blue which inspires surety and safety and yellow which brings joy and fun. Hope you enjoy!

