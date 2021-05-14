Corona postage stamp A new world 04/13

Trending designs to inspire you
Corona postage stamp serie ~ A New World 04/13
A New world
Break these walls
Bang the door
A brave new world
That we're fighting for
Keep the fight
Don't let them win
The guilty one
Is full of sin
Decided to put my corona thought into little graphics. Hope you like it. See the full project at https://thevisualthinker.nl/index.php/portfolio/postzegel/