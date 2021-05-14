Seeb

Corona postage stamp A new world 04/13

Corona postage stamp A new world 04/13 abstract design abstract art abstract postage stamp postage stamp poster graphics graphic coronavirus corona lineart linework illustraion illustrations illustration art less is more illustrator creative illustration
Corona postage stamp serie ~ A New World 04/13

A New world

Break these walls
Bang the door
A brave new world
That we're fighting for
Keep the fight
Don't let them win
The guilty one
Is full of sin

Decided to put my corona thought into little graphics. Hope you like it. See the full project at https://thevisualthinker.nl/index.php/portfolio/postzegel/

