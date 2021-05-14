Daren Guillory

Don't Tread on Me

Daren Guillory
Daren Guillory
Hire Me
  • Save
Don't Tread on Me lettering 1776 independence day patriotism patriot diamondback rattlesnake viper anaconda reptile vector raptor snake civil war independence freedom
Download color palette

*This work is copyright protected and may not be reused, modified, or distributed in any way without express written consent.*

Full body snake. All work was hand drawn then vectorized. You can see the process in my instagram stories. It was an incredible amount of work and very challenging for me.

Daren Guillory
Daren Guillory
Brand, design, and illustration.
Hire Me

More by Daren Guillory

View profile
    • Like