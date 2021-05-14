Trending designs to inspire you
An illustration for the Noeste IJver social media pages. It was international nurses day last Wednesday (or 'Dag van de verpleging' in Dutch), forgot to upload this one.. Glad there is a day where we appreciate the work these people do, especially in times like these! It's been over a year since Covid hit the Netherlands and hospitals are still full with Covid patients. I really hope the vaccination rate picks up here and the hospital admissions go down soon!
Instagram | Facebook | Behance