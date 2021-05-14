An illustration for the Noeste IJver social media pages. It was international nurses day last Wednesday (or 'Dag van de verpleging' in Dutch), forgot to upload this one.. Glad there is a day where we appreciate the work these people do, especially in times like these! It's been over a year since Covid hit the Netherlands and hospitals are still full with Covid patients. I really hope the vaccination rate picks up here and the hospital admissions go down soon!

