Starbucks | App Concept

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I've been trying out Figma for the first time and wanted to create a quick concept.
Here is an idea for an updated Starbucks app. I use the app all the time but feel it lacks the same vibe the stores themselves have. I looked to the menus you see when walking in the stores for ideas: lovely big images and a dark theme.