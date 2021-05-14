teh4eva - Website

tech4eva is the first Swiss program in the field of Femtech. It's a 9-month Femtech start-up acceleration program for companies developing innovative solutions to improve technologies relating to women’s health.

My role was to design a new tech4eva website and build it in Webflow. This is the shot from the first design iteration. Ultimately, the client chose a different direction but I think this version turned up quite nice so I decided to share it here.