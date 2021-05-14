Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
A girl studying art! kimba university study colorful designer vector art artist illustrator 2d illustration illustration flatdesign 2d character
A girl studying art theory at university to become an artist in the future! 🎨
It seems the right way :)
who knows?!
This is part of the illustration for motion graphics, Hope you like it.💟
