Rapid Platform Kanban View + UI Kit

Rapid Platform Kanban View + UI Kit interface color pallet creativeagency task list websites website ux ui design ui ux design project design agency redesign web design webdesign design product digital design task manager uiux uiuxdesign ui ux
Last time, we featured a List View animation of our design for RAPID task manager.

But, we did not want you to miss out on the details since every screen view is essential. So, here is a closer look at the Kanban View, with its task cards, prioritization, tags, and timer.

Our design team made sure the task manager has a fluid, color-coordinated look. The UI kit has a whole range of colors and gradients that are beautifully balanced on the RAPID screens.
Take a moment to explore more about Rapid project by reading our case study! Link below 👇

Case study: https://medium.com/flexy-global/a-rapid-case-study-572195c01c63

We're available to take projects! Email us at friends@flexy.global.

Medium | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Linkedin |

