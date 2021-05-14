Emily Khoo

MiniQ: LGBTQ Family Building App

Emily Khoo
Emily Khoo
  • Save
MiniQ: LGBTQ Family Building App lgbtq web app ui ux branding logo design
Download color palette

An app for the LGBTQ+ community that offers family building resources, support forums and a way to connect with members nearby. See full case study: ekhoo.design/miniq

View all tags
Posted on May 14, 2021
Emily Khoo
Emily Khoo

More by Emily Khoo

View profile
    • Like