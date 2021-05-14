ShahreMan SuperMarket

User interface Design for supermarket service of Shahrman mega app

One of the main challenges of this product was the employer with their traditional perspective and output-oriented perspective, which was solved by empathy and explaining the modern perspective of design.

The design process of this product was as follows:

- Determining the design strategy

- Competitors analysis

- Site map

- User Flow

- Wireframing

- Ui Design (Detailed Design)

- Usability test