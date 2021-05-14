Mahdi Deymi

ShahreMan SuperMarket

User interface Design for supermarket service of Shahrman mega app
One of the main challenges of this product was the employer with their traditional perspective and output-oriented perspective, which was solved by empathy and explaining the modern perspective of design.

The design process of this product was as follows:
- Determining the design strategy
- Competitors analysis
- Site map
- User Flow
- Wireframing
- Ui Design (Detailed Design)
- Usability test

Posted on May 14, 2021
