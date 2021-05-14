Trending designs to inspire you
I've just published my first(!) piece of writing:
To Build Gentler Technology, Practice Trauma-Informed Design
It's based on interviews with Cityblock’s social workers, behavioral health specialists, and my story of being outed as a young gay teen in the South and the role technology played in that.
Please read and comment. :)
Illustration by Blithe Parsons.