Kyle Decker

To Build Gentler Technology, Practice Trauma-Informed Design

To Build Gentler Technology, Practice Trauma-Informed Design
I've just published my first(!) piece of writing:

To Build Gentler Technology, Practice Trauma-Informed Design

It's based on interviews with Cityblock’s social workers, behavioral health specialists, and my story of being outed as a young gay teen in the South and the role technology played in that.

Please read and comment. :)

Illustration by Blithe Parsons.

Posted on May 14, 2021
