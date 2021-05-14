Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Benjamin Oberemok
Ka-bar logo redesign!

Benjamin Oberemok
Benjamin Oberemok for unfold
Ka-bar logo redesign! sport outdoor military hunting cut type identity logotype mark unfold typography branding logo redesign logodesign knife logo knife
Wanted to clean up the Ka-bar logo and make the logotype a more custom. Let me know what you think!

Ka-bar made high quality military, hunting, sporting, all-purpose utility, and outdoor survival knives.
unfold
unfold
