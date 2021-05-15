Bruno

UI Interaction - Food Ordering Website

Bruno
Bruno
Hire Me
  • Save
UI Interaction - Food Ordering Website food order animation interaction uiux elegant web design minimal clean design ui design ui
Download color palette
  1. Besfood Interaction.mp4
  2. Best Food Dribbble.png

Hey everyone 👋🏼

Another interaction shot for Foor Ordering Website. I hope you guys like it and be inspired as well.
As always, your feedbacks will be highly appreciated.

Cheers ✌🏼

Bruno
Bruno
UX/UI Designer 🧑🏻‍💻
Hire Me

More by Bruno

View profile
    • Like