Amber Haake
Mendix

Why Low-Code?

Amber Haake
Mendix
Amber Haake for Mendix
Hire Us
  • Save
Why Low-Code? vector art ebook application developers workflows adobe illustrator technology tech intelligent automation ai bpms rpa low-code mendix spot illustration layout vector design typography illustration
Why Low-Code? vector art ebook application developers workflows adobe illustrator technology tech intelligent automation ai bpms rpa low-code mendix spot illustration layout vector design typography illustration
Download color palette
  1. why_low-code.png
  2. why_low-code_2.png

Here are some of the graphics created for "The CIO's Guide to Successful Process Automation". You can download the eGuide here: https://www.mendix.com/resources/the-cios-guide-to-successful-process-automation/

Mendix
Mendix
Make anything you can imagine.
Hire Us

More by Mendix

View profile
    • Like