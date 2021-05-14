Texty Pro Business Landline Texting App

Trending designs to inspire you
Hey everyone. It's. been a while!
Here's an app icon for Texty Pro done in Sketch. With Texty Pro, anyone can text-enable their existing landline phone number to text with.
Let me know your thoughts and press Like (L) if you like it 🙏
Visit Texty Pro to learn more about landline texting.