Texty Pro Business Landline Texting App

Hey everyone. It's. been a while!

Here's an app icon for Texty Pro done in Sketch. With Texty Pro, anyone can text-enable their existing landline phone number to text with.

Let me know your thoughts and press Like (L) if you like it 🙏

Visit Texty Pro to learn more about landline texting.

Posted on May 14, 2021
