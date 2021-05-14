Ehsan Vaeghi

Input Fields for Design System

Input Fields for Design System web app interface system clean minimal flat white input field ux ui design experience user
I'm glad to present to you a preview of the "Fields" section of our new upcoming design system and showcase how massive and diverse it is going to be!

Designed for maximum flexibility, it will be published sometime next month. There will be a lot of components, elements and screens so stay tuned. ✌️

Posted on May 14, 2021
