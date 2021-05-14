Poco Logo Redesign

Trending designs to inspire you
Okay, I made a new logo! It is for a Xiaomi phone brand Poco. I chose a lightning bolt icon, because the smartphone brand focuses mostly on raw processing power. I created a simple icon as well as a logotype, using the lightning bolt icon as a letter "O".
I hope you like the logo! Please give me feedback :)
(The full logo presentation is available on my Behance profile)