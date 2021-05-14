HKWALLS 2019 - Moon Rabbit

Trending designs to inspire you
My contribution to the sixth annual street art festival with HKWalls 2019 - Wanchai. The wall provided belonged to Zodiac Lighting, a lighting home decor shop.
To relate back to the shop, I themed the work after the legend of the moon rabbit, which also happens to be one of the twelve animals of the Chinese zodiac system. The design was an abstract association to light, but one also culturally relevant in Hong Kong.
The wall itself was completed around 17 hours or so between the rain of Friday to Sunday that week.